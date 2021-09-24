 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $72,900

Big Horn River Getaway. After an enjoyable day floating the Big Horn River. Or a Day on the Lake. It is Nice to be able to come home to your own Fort Smith Home. 1983 Mobile Home Featuring 2 bedrms 1 bath, Nice Kitchen/dining Combo. Large Living room. New Metal Roof. Comes with some furnature ready for you to start creating those Amazing Family Memories. Give me a call today to setup a time to View this Property.

