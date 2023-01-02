2 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $850,000

The "Bighorn River Retreat" in Fort Smith is a hidden gem 4 miles from Fort Smith in Southeastern Montana. Whether you are an avid fisher man/woman looking for private access to the Bighorn River, an investor looking for a turnkey property with excellent rental history, or anyone who simply loves the Big Sky Country - this property is for you! The main lodge is surrounded by 5 acres of unobstructed views of the Big Horn mountains and private access to the Big Horn River. This access is deeded and shared by only a few property owners. The detached four car garage/shop features a one-bedroom apartment that could be used for additional income or to accommodate additional family and friends.