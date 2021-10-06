2 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $109,000

This home on a corner lot has one official bedroom on the main floor and 2 non-compliant rooms in the basement currently used as bedrooms. Mature lot with fencing and shrubs, 2 storage buildings, long driveway with carport, metal siding, and the interior needs a little TLC. In addition on the main floor are 2 enclosed porches, one which has been used as a second bedroom on many occasions. The price is right and with a little elbow grease on the inside and the yard, this is a great starter home or investment property.