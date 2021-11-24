First time home buyers! Come check out this sweet, petite home perfect for a small family or a single person with potential for a rental to help pay the mortgage! It sits on a fully fenced double corner lot providing plenty of space and privacy away from neighbors where you can park your camper/toys and still allow the pup to run and/or have a good sized garden! Enjoy soaking up the lovely morning sunrises with a great deck in back and a cup of coffee in hand. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs; 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Laundry on main floor, storage and mechanical room in basement where you can set up some workout equipment. What more could you want with such a simple yet strong stucco home and a brand new metal roof! Make sure to hurry and show this little gem soon as it won't last long! Text/call agent for more details and/or showings!
2 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $189,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 6 min to read
Free elk hunts offered through a random drawing are helping the Paradise Valley Ranch reduce its elk population while also building relations with the community.
Leannah J. Gardipe, 34, allegedly killed her two young children with a knife at their house near Reserve Street on Friday.
Following pushback from industry stakeholders and lawmakers, the state Department of Revenue has decided to remove an unpopular ban on CBD pro…
Billings’ long and meandering ice hockey tale will add another chapter next year.
A child was killed and three others injured in a wreck near Glendive.
One person is in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a West End home Wednesday.
A Carroll College football player was arrested after a crash that killed a fellow student and injured another female early Friday morning near Interstate 15 and Cedar Street, authorities said.
A Hi-Line electric cooperative has been ordered by a Valley County district judge to pay more than $2 million to the victim of a years-old sex…
Prior to the pandemic, Montana Tactical was selling boxes of 300 Winchester Magnum ammunition for about $30 a box. The last time it had them in stock, they were selling for $99 a box.
Jennifer Lackman collected used clothing for five years to open Underground Fashion Exchange, but she's spent a lifetime in a family that resells things for a living.