It's not about owning a house, it's about owning a DREAM. Truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own over 50 acres of pristine Montana real estate located on the banks of the Big Horn River, a “World Class” blue ribbon trout fishery. This pristine property includes a FULLY FURNISHED LODGE with a commercial-grade kitchen, dining and living room and 7 bedrooms each equipped with a full bathroom. This turn-key treasure encompasses a fly shop, state-of-the-art dog kennel/facility, shops with four more garage spaces and other numerous outbuildings all immaculately maintained. Also included, but not limited to, with this outstanding and unique property - fishing gear, vehicles, drift-boat/trailer, 4-wheelers, lawn equipment, client contacts, website, phone number, sporting clay stations, and much more.
2 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $2,850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When officers arrived on the scene they found a deceased man and debris in the road indicating he had been struck by a vehicle.
A motorcyclist killed in a crash on the 2000 block of Broadwater Avenue Tuesday afternoon is the second of two fatalities on the same road in the same day.
Billings West High School locked down Wednesday morning for just over an hour after three students overdosed on concentrated THC called "dabs".
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office armored truck was being called to the scene just after 6 p.m.
Billings police investigate the scene of a homicide on the 200 block of South 29th Street at 2 a.m. Sunday.
The victim was described as a "juvenile female with serious injuries" by officials at the scene.
The president of a paving and asphalt contractor based in Billings, Montana, has pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming.
Snagging chinook salmon is a popular way for anglers to catch tasty fish at Fort Peck Reservoir in the fall.
Photos: Hollywood movie hosts casting call for extras in Billings, filming to take place locally in November and December
A Hollywood movie production hosts a casting call for extras at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a movie se…
Members of the Billings Police Department work at the scene of a motorcycle and train crash on King Avenue West near Daniel Street in Billings…