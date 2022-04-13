2 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $299,000

Nice little spot on the edge of town that is convenient with few neighbors. This home has had extensive remodeling with a beautiful kitchen. Along with the living room dining combination, there is a large family room that could be a 3rd bedroom if needed. The majority of the 11 irrigated acres is being farmed with an adjacent larger field belonging to the neighbor so potential for farm lease income. A 30 by 40 shop really adds to the attraction of this property. This property is within the city limits and the zoning does not allow large animals. Come take advantage of the current owner's hard work to transform this 1935 farmhouse.