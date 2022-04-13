 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $299,000

2 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $299,000

Nice little spot on the edge of town that is convenient with few neighbors. This home has had extensive remodeling with a beautiful kitchen. Along with the living room dining combination, there is a large family room that could be a 3rd bedroom if needed. The majority of the 11 irrigated acres is being farmed with an adjacent larger field belonging to the neighbor so potential for farm lease income. A 30 by 40 shop really adds to the attraction of this property. This property is within the city limits and the zoning does not allow large animals. Come take advantage of the current owner's hard work to transform this 1935 farmhouse.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News