2 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $394,900

Have you ever wanted to own your own NATURAL GAS WELL? The bond and ownership of the natural gas well will transfer with the purchase of this home. Bring your horses or cows. Do not miss this well-maintained home with 2 bedrooms, and 1 bath, in 952 square feet. When we say well maintained, the roof was replaced on the home and garage in August 2021; painted the exterior Summer of 2016; the water heater was replaced in 2020; the window air conditioner was replaced in July 2021; the floor was replaced in the bathroom and kitchen 2019; the well's pump was repaired August 2020, and the roof on the east side of the barn was replaced 2015. The home, garage, and barn are heated from the NATURAL GAS WELL on the property. This listing is for two separate parcels and can be sold separately and all reasonable offers will be considered. An additional land parcel is available for purchase to create interstate frontage if the buyer is so inclined.