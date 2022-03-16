2 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $399,900

Do not miss this well-maintained home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, in 952 square feet. When we say well maintained, the roof was replaced on the home and garage in August 2021; painted the exterior Summer of 2016; water heater replaced 2020; window air conditioner replaced July 2021; floor replaced in the bathroom and kitchen 2019; the well's pump was repaired August 2020, and the roof on the east side of the barn was replaced 2015. The home, garage, and barn are heated from the NATURAL GAS WELL on the property. OWNERSHIP OF THE NATURAL GAS WELL WILL TRANSFER WITH THE PURCHASE.