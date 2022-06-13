 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Harlowton - $349,000

New construction, never lived in on the edge of Harlowton, Montana. The views of the Snowy Mountains from the second story are beautiful. Enjoy the large cedar deck to entertain and watch the lovely Montana sunrises and sunsets. This custom home has beautiful wood finishes, custom kitchen cabinets, and two large carports. City water is hooked up to the house. A septic system is currently being installed. The basement is a blank canvas ready for a new owner's imagination and touches.

