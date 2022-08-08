 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Harlowton - $90,000

2 bed/1ba cozy charmer! Located in Harlowton not far from High school and Central Ave, this sweet little property is great for 1st time home buyer or rental property. Attached garage is 720 sq ft. Yard is partially fenced. 1 bed on the main floor and other in basement.

