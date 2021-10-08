 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hysham - $125,000

Great rental opportunity, two homes for one price. Live in one, enjoy passive rental income from the other. 1910 farmhouse with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Mature trees on a quiet lot. Great 2 car garage/shop area for your toys. Second home address is 319 Goodell, 644 sq ft, 1 bed/1 bath with converted attic space, newer carpet and paint.

