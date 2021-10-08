2 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $149,900

Like new built in 2018 2 bed 1 bath manufactured home on its own lot with two story shop on the alley. This wonderful home has had one occupant the owners daughter who has taken great care of the home. Has a nice size yard and deck off of the front door of the home. The fence dividing the property from the mobile was put in by the current owner but both lots are owned by the same owner so they guessed where the fence should go but they tried to get it close to where they thought it should be.