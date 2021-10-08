 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $149,900

Like new built in 2018 2 bed 1 bath manufactured home on its own lot with two story shop on the alley. This wonderful home has had one occupant the owners daughter who has taken great care of the home. Has a nice size yard and deck off of the front door of the home. The fence dividing the property from the mobile was put in by the current owner but both lots are owned by the same owner so they guessed where the fence should go but they tried to get it close to where they thought it should be.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Billings teen found
Local News

Missing Billings teen found

A 14-year-old Billings teen reported missing has been located and returned to his family, the Billings Police Department said in a tweet Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News