Drive on Cole Creek Road and take a look at this gem. It is 61.780 acres of land that starts at the Road and follows several draws to a Creek. Many deer have been taken right from the lane. Great horse pasture and corrals. Home has been remodeled and is mostly complete but there is room for final finishing touches. House has a well with a cistern for water storage.
2 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa's natural resources for the "poison of their own greed."
The homicide was discovered Monday, Jan. 23 when emergency responders in Fallon were notified of a house fire.
Hickel admitted to being both a user and distributor of meth.
Billings police investigate a shooting outside America's Wild West on Southgate Drive Sunday morning
Dane Ralph Jams Curry, 39, has been charged in federal court with conspiracy to produce child pornography, sex trafficking of a minor and dest…