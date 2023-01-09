 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $699,000

2 Bedroom Home in Joliet - $699,000

Drive on Cole Creek Road and take a look at this gem. It is 61.780 acres of land that starts at the Road and follows several draws to a Creek. Many deer have been taken right from the lane. Great horse pasture and corrals. Home has been remodeled and is mostly complete but there is room for final finishing touches. House has a well with a cistern for water storage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News