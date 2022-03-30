2 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $179,900

Comfortable 2 bedroom Bungalow with 1 bath located in Laurel, a small community 15 miles southwest of Billings. Laurel is noted for its good schools and pleasant environment. Separate dining area with chandelier. Living room with fireplace insert. Front porch and covered back patio with shed and garage in large backyard. Basement unfinished but there are a few details towards finishing. All details from tax records buyer to verify. Lockbox has key to shed and garage. All offers to be submitted to PropOffers.com and a $175.00 fee charged at closing.