 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $184,900

2 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $184,900

2 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $184,900

Cute and cozy home with updated kitchen, spacious living room and dining area, office/bonus area at the front, lots of storage space in basement, situated on 6000 sf lot that has super single garage, shed and some privacy fencing.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News