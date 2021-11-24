2 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $250,000

So many options available on this sweet country property on .62 acres conveniently located appx 2 miles from I-90 and situated next to cornfields and beautiful treed farmland in array of autumn colors with NO COVENANTS! Included are an old farmhouse with freshly painted exterior, a 24x 30 newer shop, a 24 x 41 shop with brand new breaker box, wiring, extended 10' concrete apron, and garage doors, metal roofs on all buildings, a new gravel road, plus plenty of privacy and parking for all of your equipment and guests. There is a great producing well and the yard has recently been hydroseeded. Run a business or kick back and enjoy the good life--with a little more sweat equity in the farmhouse, this could make a wonderful investment in your dreams of settling in Montana.