So many options available on this sweet country property on .62 acres conveniently located appx 2 miles from I-90 and situated next to cornfields and beautiful treed farmland in array of autumn colors with NO COVENANTS! Included are an old farmhouse with freshly painted exterior, a 24x 30 newer shop, a 24 x 41 shop with brand new breaker box, wiring, extended 10' concrete apron, and garage doors, metal roofs on all buildings, a new gravel road, plus plenty of privacy and parking for all of your equipment and guests. There is a great producing well and the yard has recently been hydroseeded. Run a business or kick back and enjoy the good life--with a little more sweat equity in the farmhouse, this could make a wonderful investment in your dreams of settling in Montana.
2 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 6 min to read
Free elk hunts offered through a random drawing are helping the Paradise Valley Ranch reduce its elk population while also building relations with the community.
Leannah J. Gardipe, 34, allegedly killed her two young children with a knife at their house near Reserve Street on Friday.
Following pushback from industry stakeholders and lawmakers, the state Department of Revenue has decided to remove an unpopular ban on CBD pro…
Billings’ long and meandering ice hockey tale will add another chapter next year.
A child was killed and three others injured in a wreck near Glendive.
One person is in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a West End home Wednesday.
A Carroll College football player was arrested after a crash that killed a fellow student and injured another female early Friday morning near Interstate 15 and Cedar Street, authorities said.
A Hi-Line electric cooperative has been ordered by a Valley County district judge to pay more than $2 million to the victim of a years-old sex…
Prior to the pandemic, Montana Tactical was selling boxes of 300 Winchester Magnum ammunition for about $30 a box. The last time it had them in stock, they were selling for $99 a box.
Jennifer Lackman collected used clothing for five years to open Underground Fashion Exchange, but she's spent a lifetime in a family that resells things for a living.