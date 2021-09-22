2 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $434,900

Iconic Laurel Home For Sale - 1st time in 41 years! This exquisite home defines pride of ownership. Extensive renovation in 2001, this homes' gorgeous classic bungalow style features coveted porches, vaulted LR ceiling, beautiful hardwood floor throughout the LR & DR, custom kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, 2nd story dormer bedroom, original built-in cabinetry & wood-paneled walls in the family room to name a few. Also impressive are countless upgrades: maintenance-free siding, quality shingles, french drain, security system, triple pane Pella windows w/ built-in blinds, main floor laundry, underground sprinkling, shop extension on oversized 2 stall garage, humidified forced air heat, a/c, passive solar in house & garage, whole-house fan, extensive insulation, pull-through driveway, manicured lawn, mature landscaping, and more! Explore the possibility of a commercial location??