Crazy Gorgeous, can see 5 + mountain ranges. Your the only home on top of this mountain ! Literally 330' up on top of ,majestic Sand Stone Bluffs. Private access . Road maintained by owners. Completely unobstructed views in all directions. Beautiful views at night of Billings MT. Wild life abounds, deer, birds etc... The home does have high speed internet thru phone service, and land line (Netflix). Property is completely undeveloped. The road has been a landing for small air craft. estimated 20 Minutes to Laurel and Billings .NO restrictions at all. Cabin has loft in upper area, huge windows for inside views. Basement could be finished for 2 other bedrooms, or living area. Washer and Dryer set up down stairs. Lots of history with this property , home of the Nez Pierce Battle Field adjoins the property. Many historic brands and petro glyphs are on the cliffs below.
2 Bedroom Home in Laurel - $750,000
