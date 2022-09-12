2 Bedroom Home in Other-See Remarks - $140,000

This is likely the best lot in Grass Range. Tucked away on the back edge of town and only a stone's throw from McDonald creek you enjoy a bit of privacy. This cozy 2-bed 2-bath home is easy centrally located to some of Montana's best hunting, deer, and turkey abound with some of the best elk hunting North America has to offer in the Snowy Mountains and the Missouri Breaks. This would make a great base camp for the sportsman or a year-round home. Only 30 minutes to Lewistown and an hour and a half from Billings Montana's largest city.