This beautifully maintained home is situated on 35.3 acres overlooking the Clark's Fork Valley of the Yellowstone. With spectacular views from the Beartooth Front Range to Heart Mountain. Enjoy amazing sunsets from your covered patio. With a private well, horse shelter and fencing, this may be the property you've been waiting for.
2 Bedroom Home in Other-See Remarks - $599,900
