2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $149,900

This sweet little cottage needs a new home... literally a NEW HOME... this little cabin needs to be MOVED to a new site. Built in 1971 this home is 768 sq. feet with 2 bedrooms, a full bath, wood burning fireplace and updated cabinets and kitchen. A perfect starter home, guest cabin, accessory dwelling unit or not so "tiny" house. List price includes approx. 500 sq. feet of new deck, prep, lifting the house and getting it on a truck to the highway. Buyer is responsible for getting it from the highway to it's new home. Find a site and be ready to move in this spring! There is no real property, no land included in this offering...house to be moved.

