2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $290,000

Excellent Beartooth Mountains views from the floor to ceiling windows in the great room, main floor master and private deck. Cathedral ceilings with log accents, river rock gas fireplace and spacious loft for extra guests or office. Furnished too! Located on the fairway at Red Lodge Mountain Resort Golf Course.

