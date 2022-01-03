2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $3,500,000

Shamrock Ranch: 57+/- acres, nearly a mile of Rock Creek frontage, large pond, custom 1999 log home with oversize log shop/3 car garage/office with 1660 sq. ft. 2 bdrm, 1 full bath guest house above. The slate roof, copper flashing and gutters, stone walled patio, custom lighting, cedar lined closet, rock waterfall in master shower and floor to ceiling river rock hearth/chimney will catch your eye. The details are exquisite in this warm, elegant Montana mountain home mere minutes to Red Lodge and the ski area. Wildlife abounds! Throw in exquisite views of Rock Creek Canyon, the palisades, Point of Rocks, the plateaus and more - you'll never want to leave. Turnkey furnishings offered separately. Listing square footage is for main house only. A legacy property for a savvy buyer.