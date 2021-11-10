Come take a peek at this upgraded and updated cottage. The flooring has been freshly painted along with the walls and trim. Most of the lighting has also been taken up a notch. However, there are some yesteryear treasures such as the claw foot tub, the living room chandelier and the stained glass in the front window that has been left alone. Zoned C-1. Please see Supplements for C-1 info. See private remarks. There is also a 600SF basement that is perfect for storage. Plus an approx. 288SF ADU with a 1/2 bath.Great investment opportunity with potential for 2 rentals. Bathtub is in need of part. It will be fixed as soon as part arrives.
2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $345,406
