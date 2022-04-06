 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $356,000

Adorable cottage home in the heart of Red Lodge! This historic home is full of charm! It has 2 bedrooms on the upper floor with great natural light. The lower level has a living room, dining room, kitchen and full bath. The spacious backyard has trees and there is a detached one car garage. There is a small unfinished basement that houses the furnace and hot water heater. This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Red Lodge History! Zoning is Commercial Mixed Use. Contract for Deed ONLY. Ask agent for more details. Info per county/seller. Buyer to verify.

