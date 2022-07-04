We are excited to announce the launch of Alpine Basin, a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in, just minutes from downtown, these homes will feature fine finishes, open floorplans and easy living where the HOA takes care of the details. The 2 bedroom/2 bath floorplans are a spacious 1187 sq. feet with a single car garage. The vaulted great room features a gas fireplace, an open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Quality finishes with choice of granite or quartz kitchen countertops, tile backsplash & stainless appliances. As the development progresses there will be a clubhouse with equipment rental, community room, outdoor swimming pool, hot tubs & onsite property management for short term vacation rentals with snow & lawn care by the HOA. It will offer easy resort style living where you can "settle in but venture out" & enjoy all the outdoor recreation Red Lodge offers.
2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flight attendants placed several Marines, who happened to be on the flight, in seats around Williams.
The event organizer has canceled the Maroon 5 tour, which includes the Aug. 8 concert at First Interstate Arena, according to MetraPark officials.
A hiker was life-flighted from northwestern Wyoming on Monday after being mauled by a grizzly bear.
Michael Gilbert Voyles, 53, was convicted in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this year for three counts of sexual abuse which occurred over a decade ago. His conviction followed the boy he abused, now an adult, telling investigators what Voyles did to him and again recounting his trauma during the three-day trial.
A black bear was killed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks after it was seen lumbering near ZooMontana shortly before the zoo’s usual opening time Friday. The zoo was closed until noon to deal with the situation.
A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27.
A 71-year-old West Chester, Pennsylvania, woman was injured Wednesday at Storm Point on Yellowstone Lake.
A man who operated a sex trafficking ring in and outside Billings was sentenced earlier this week to 30 years in prison, ending a decade of his exploiting vulnerable women and girls in a racket that spanned several states.
As the Yellowstone River recedes, power is restored and access sites re-open, questions linger for damaged property and infrastructure, but there’s little concern for the well-being of the river.
A former prison guard was given prison time Thursday for sexually abusing a woman at Montana Women’s Prison.