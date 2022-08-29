2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $469,900

We are excited to announce the launch of Alpine Basin, a new resort community in Red Lodge! Nestled in, just minutes from downtown, these homes will feature fine finishes, open floorplans and easy living where the HOA takes care of the details. The 2 bedroom/2 bath floorplans are a spacious 1187 sq. feet with a single car garage. The vaulted great room features a gas fireplace, an open floorplan perfect for entertaining. Quality finishes with choice of granite or quartz kitchen countertops, tile backsplash & stainless appliances. As the development progresses there will be a clubhouse with equipment rental, community room, outdoor swimming pool, hot tubs & onsite property management for short term vacation rentals with snow & lawn care by the HOA. It will offer easy resort style living where you can "settle in but venture out" & enjoy all the outdoor recreation Red Lodge offers.