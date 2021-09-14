2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $479,000

This property is screaming with possibilities. Built and used as a commercial building lends itself to being well above normal building standards. Starting out with commercial grade construction and a blank canvas to finish the project to your vision and specifications. Brick exterior, 2 car carport and large deck. This property sits on a corner lot in a beautiful and tranquil neighborhood just blocks from the main street in downtown Red Lodge. Honestly the possibilities are endless. Pergola and shed sits on Lots 3 & 4 and is available for sale in a separate transaction and price TBD. https://tinyurl.com/2jwmf2uz