 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $479,000

2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $479,000

2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $479,000

This property is screaming with possibilities. Built and used as a commercial building lends itself to being well above normal building standards. Starting out with commercial grade construction and a blank canvas to finish the project to your vision and specifications. Brick exterior, 2 car carport and large deck. This property sits on a corner lot in a beautiful and tranquil neighborhood just blocks from the main street in downtown Red Lodge. Honestly the possibilities are endless. Pergola and shed sits on Lots 3 & 4 and is available for sale in a separate transaction and price TBD. https://tinyurl.com/2jwmf2uz

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News