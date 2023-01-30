Oh my, the views! This beautiful patio home has wonderful unobstructed views of the Beartooths and the Red Lodge golf course. With a distinctly Montana flair this patio home features log accents, stone fireplace, wood floors and attention to fine details such as western lighting fixtures, upgraded cabinet hardware and it has been impeccably maintained. With 2 bedrooms/1.75 baths and a loft sleeping area it is just the right size for gatherings. Located on the 9th fairway, just steps from the clubhouse, the trail network and all the outdoor recreation Red Lodge offers. Just 3 minutes to downtown Red Lodge. The perfect Red Lodge getaway or full time home. Relax on the deck and take in the breathtaking mountain views. Rentals for a minimum of 30 days.
2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $529,000
