2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $725,000

Finally a property with huge potential that is in a great location on over a half acre in town, close to Downtown Red Lodge! A Brick Structure that is extremely well built with commercial grade bones, that needs to be finished to a buyer's satisfaction. This property sits on 4 lots zoned R-3 which opens the door for many opportunities or additional Structures. Newer maintenance free large deck with hot tub and well built Pergola on Beautiful corner lot. Don't forget the built on brick 2 stall carport. If you are looking for a multi directional property with a ton of potential this property fits the bill.