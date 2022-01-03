 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $769,888

2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $769,888

2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $769,888

Masterfully designed and beautifully crafted, this unique home is enhanced with highest quality finishes. Custom wrap around porch post and beam work transforms the exterior. Heated tile and engineered wood flooring. Stunning cabinets with glass display and lights. TV/sound system, HEAT & GLO fireplace. GARAGE-30ft x 36ft w/24 ft wide, 12 ft high door, fully insulated and heated, thermostatic controlled large 150,000 BTU heater. RV sewer drain with sealed access port, shop sink with hot and cold, TREX water proof 6 inch baseboards, TV/sound system, high bay lighting - 4 LED high intensity 250 watt units. See feature sheet. Upper and Lower Living areas are separated by garage.

