2 Bedroom Home in Red Lodge - $849,000

Located in Luther, this private & stunning custom home is of high quality construction, workmanship, materials & finishes. Massive fireplace of hand picked stone is the great room centerpiece framed by mountain views thru vaulted windows. Talk about unobstructed VIEWS!! The Beartooths, Absarokas, The Crazies, even the Snowys. This 10 AC property has a pad ready for barn, guest house or RV with power & water close by & fenced for horses. Pride of ownership abounds. Incredible landscaping. Open concept great room & high end gourmet kitchen w/huge island will be the focal point for gatherings w/family & friends.