2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $171,000

2 houses in 1! Live in one and rent the other out or use one as a MIL apartment. Two cute Ranch style homes on a nice corner lot offers tons of possibilities. The main house has 2 beds and 1 bath with a nice sized basement that is plumbed in for a second bathroom. The second home features 1 bed and 1 bath making it a perfect little rental! There is also a 2-car detached garage for plenty of parking and any extra storage needs. Currently there are tenants living in the 2nd house and they would prefer to stay. Home is being sold as-is.