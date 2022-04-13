 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $176,000

2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $176,000

2 houses in 1! Live in one and rent the other out or use one as a MIL apartment. Two cute Ranch style homes on a nice corner lot offers tons of possibilities. The main house has 2 beds and 1 bath with a nice sized basement that is plumbed in for a second bathroom. The second home features 1 bed and 1 bath making it a perfect little rental! There is also a 2-car detached garage for plenty of parking and any extra storage needs. Currently there are tenants living in the 2nd house and they would prefer to stay. Home is being sold as-is.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News