HERE YOU GO!! Affordable home with Land & Shop! Enjoy the open space of the Bull Mountains & yet be within an easy 20-minute drive into Billings. This 2 Bed / 2 Bath home sits on 11 acres and has it all with new interior updates_Enjoy all the secluded space and wildlife. Location is perfect with paved roads all the way to the property that is maintained by Signal Peak Mine (1/4 mile away) . New Laminate Flooring & Carpet throughout, New Exterior Siding, Soffit, Facia , Paint & All New Appliances that will stay. The covered porch/ deck is perfect for watching the sunset in the evenings or watching the kids play in the yard_Property is 95% fenced & ready for horses and you can finally have those chickens!_The 30x32 detached shop is ideal for all your hobbies, toys & has extra room for a workspace_Pre-existing Well_ 2,000 Gallon Cistern with pump & 500 gallon leased propane tank.
2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $260,000
