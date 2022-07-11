Nearly 27 acres with easy access to Highway 87. 15 minutes to Roundup, 40 minutes to Billings. Property currently has a mobile that gives the option to live in while building your dream home. Concrete pad to the left of mobile to build another shop. Existing 40x40 shop with electricity, water and concrete floor that could be used for a tack room and horse stalls or storage. Excellent well that produces 12gpm. Loafing shed and fenced in area away from the homesite for animals. So many opportunities with this acreage! Bring Offers!!
2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $275,000
