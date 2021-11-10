COUNTRY LIVING - PROPERTY SUROUNDED BY IRRIGATED HAY MEADOWS, 2,183 SQ FT. 2-BEDROOM, 2- BATH home located on large fenced 1,760 sq. ft lot. Large attached 2-Car garage/shop. Excellent water well, Minutes from the Musselshell River located just on the out skirts of Roundup, Mt. Abundant wild life. Fenced in Garden Area. It is rare to find property with this appeal, must see to appreciate. Home is currently rented will need advance notice to show.
2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $298,900
