2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $560,000

AMAZING Opportunity to own your piece of paradise in the mountains! 2 bedroom cabin type house hosts large living room, while stepping down into the kitchen. Off the kitchen is a small covered patio that overlooks the creek which will occasionally have water run through it, and if no water is running, you can watch the plentiful amount of wildlife running all over! 40x60 quanset with concrete floor, 2 garage doors, coal/wood heater and plumbing in place for a full bathroom. Additional barn with corrals ready for horses and extra storage. Large area was used as riding arena or the option of placing a modular home was another thought. More buildings include a small unit with 2 separate rooms, or can be closed off as one bedroom on each side. Detached garage near the house large enough for workspace and 2 cars. This property being sold with MLS #328233 with an additional 4.85 acres.