AMAZING Opportunity to own your piece of paradise in the mountains! 2 bedroom cabin type house hosts large living room, while stepping down into the kitchen. Off the kitchen is a small covered patio that overlooks the creek which will occasionally have water run through it, and if no water is running, you can watch the plentiful amount of wildlife running all over! 40x60 quanset with concrete floor, 2 garage doors, coal/wood heater and plumbing in place for a full bathroom. Additional barn with corrals ready for horses and extra storage. Large area was used as riding arena or the option of placing a modular home was another thought. More buildings include a small unit with 2 separate rooms, or can be closed off as one bedroom on each side. Detached garage near the house large enough for workspace and 2 cars. This property being sold with MLS #328233 with an additional 4.85 acres.
2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $560,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Montana man and woman who pleaded guilty to trafficking meth and fentanyl pills were sentenced to prison time last week.
Billings police investigate a fatal stabbing on the 200 block of South 27th Street at 3:30 a.m. Monday. According to a social media post by th…
A Billings man is facing multiple felonies after an apparent botched burglary ended with a bullet through his leg.
Early Tuesday morning, a hail storm brewed above Billings and traveled east, pouring most heavily in Huntley and Shepherd.
The legal tactic, called parental alienation syndrome, is applied in family court when it is believed that the child’s preferred parent has indoctrinated the child into rejecting the other by using psychological manipulation.
Flight attendants placed several Marines, who happened to be on the flight, in seats around Williams.
The closure of the North and Northeast entrances to Yellowstone National Park following unprecedented flood damage to roadways has plunged business owners at the gateway communities into financial hardship.
The 200 block of South 27th Street has been the site of a shooting, fatal stabbing and most recently a fire over the past few weeks. Firefighters managed to bring Tuesday’s fire under control, and nobody was hurt in the blaze, according to social media post from the Billings Police Department.
On Tuesday, commissioners will vote on whether to dissolve the request for qualifications and information that they had sought from potential management companies and instead request that the companies bid on the actual job.
Post-sale data for the June 30 event shows 865 federal acres in Montana fetching a combined $67,913. The data is presented by EnergyNet.