Rustic cabin and huge shop on 90 acres of prime Bull Mountain real estate. Two 40 acre sections, plus another 10 acres with the house and shop, are located just 4 miles from Hwy 87 about 5 miles south of Roundup. Two good wells and wooded ground hold a wealth of possibilities. Fenced areas to run cattle and horses. The cabin has several wood stoves and a coal/wood furnace. Call agent for information and showing.showing.
2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $575,000
