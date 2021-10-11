2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $575,000

Rustic cabin and huge shop on 90 acres of prime Bull Mountain real estate. Two 40 acre sections, plus another 10 acres with the house and shop, are located just 4 miles from Hwy 87 about 5 miles south of Roundup. Two good wells and wooded ground hold a wealth of possibilities. Fenced areas to run cattle and horses. The cabin has several wood stoves and a coal/wood furnace. Call agent for information and showing.showing.