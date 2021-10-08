 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $85,000

This charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage style house is a great starter house. Move in ready new flooring updated kitchen and bathroom w/ washer and dryer hookups. New water heater. You need to come check this place out for yourself.

