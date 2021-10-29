Charm, Location and Garages! This home welcomes you with a bright enclosed front porch and leads you into your light filled living room with high ceilings. Two generously sized bedrooms have been updated with new carpet and the bathroom boasts modern updates and plentiful storage. Step through the eat-in kitchen to your main floor laundry, making single level living possible in this home. The basement includes an additional 429sqft of unfinished space that's perfect for storage. This property offers an impressive fully insulated 2 car detached garage as well as a detached 1 car garage that makes a perfect hobby or workspace! Updates throughout include: Newer Furnace/Water Heater (2011), New Stove (2021), New Toilet & Bathtub (2021), New Flooring in Front Porch & Bedrooms (2021).
2 Bedroom Home in Roundup - $98,500
