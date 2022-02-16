2 Bedroom Home in Ryegate - $175,000

This well-maintained home is move-in ready and offers cozy hospitality and comfort. The front door opens into a newly enclosed front porch perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. The living room, featuring new laminate flooring, is ideal for evenings in. The functional kitchen and bright dining area, with sliding glass doors, make for easy entertaining. Just down the hall are two comfy bedrooms and a classic bathroom. The partially finished lower level has plenty of storage and room to expand. Outside, the spacious backyard is the ideal spot for enjoying those sunny days while the two car garage and shed provide the space you need for gardening tools and parking.