it is sure getting close to Summer! Here is an opportunity for your piece of the Big Sky Country! The deck offers the perfect place for enjoying your beverage while watching the boats and the waves. As the day ends the sunsets are amazing. as night falls a billion stars will light the night sky. Prize winning fish have been caught here, bet the hunting is also excellent. The trees shade a relaxing place to read or sleep. The garage has a new concrete floor, perfect for summer dances, party's or of course toys and auto's. When swimming is on the schedule the cove is just a short walk down the shore line. The well pumps enough H2O to run 5 hoses at once. All but 1 windows have been replace, the garage roof was replaced approx. 3 years age. This is a an outstanding getaway Located just 72 Miles from Billings.
2 Bedroom Home in Shawmut - $135,000
