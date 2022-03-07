 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $269,000

2 Bedroom Home in Shepherd - $269,000

New 2 bedroom 2 bath construction set on a large lot with decks on both the front and back to look at the beautiful views. Call for pricing to add a single or double detached garage. Drive by to look at the lot. Taxes have not yet been assessed.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Billings man charged with raping a child

Billings man charged with raping a child

Eric Joe Jaynes, 39, was charged Feb. 19 with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County District Court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News