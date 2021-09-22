2 Bedroom Home in Winnett - $68,000

This was one of the first homes built in the Winnett Original Townsite. The turn of the century two bed, one bath house is full of historic character and charm. It sits adjacent to the school and the vacant lot next door is included! This property has loads of potential. The home has 1238 sq ft of living space with a 615 sq ft unfinished basement. There are two beds and one bath, with a good sized kitchen and living room area. A 624 sq ft garage is attached, and the property also has a 324 sq ft shed. House has a newer metal roof and chain link fence around the back yard. It sits on a concrete foundation. The empty lot has a well that the seller has never used. The area is known for superior elk hunting in hunt area 410. Less than 60 miles from Fort Peck Lake, this is an easy commute for boaters and fishermen. The shed is big enough to house a small boat.