 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway

  • 0

CORONA, Calif. — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said.

The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes of State Route 91 in Riverside County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Local TV news showed footage of the plane upright but engulfed in flames on the freeway near Corona. No injuries were reported.

The pilot, Andrew Cho, told the Southern California News Group that he and his passenger had time to get out before the flames spread.

Cho, 54, said they had taken off from Corona airport about an hour earlier and were planning to return when the engine suddenly lost power.

People are also reading…

“There was an empty spot (on the freeway) so we went for that,” Cho said. “Thank God we really didn’t hit anybody.”

— From Gazette news services

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chicago man sentenced to 75 years in prison for 2020 Billings homicide

Chicago man sentenced to 75 years in prison for 2020 Billings homicide

Lorenzo James Harris was cuffed and restrained in court Thursday, where District Judge Michael G. Moses gave his decision for counts of deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence and other felonies and misdemeanors. Moses acted as the sole juror in Harris’ homicide case as it went to bench trial earlier this year, an exceptionally rare occurrence, and a first for Moses.

Two people killed in Billings crashes last week identified

Two people killed in Billings crashes last week identified

Tara Janet Sinkler and Dustin Blair Jolliffe died August 4 and 5, respectively, due to blunt force trauma, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday. At least six people have been killed while driving in and around Billings so far this summer, the majority of whom were riding motorcycles. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News