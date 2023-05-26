Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NEW YORK — U.S. authorities have arrested two suspected Chinese government agents in connection with an alleged plot by Beijing to disrupt and ultimately topple the exiled anti-communist Falun Gong spiritual movement. John Chen and Lin Feng were charged in an indictment unsealed Friday.

Prosecutors in New York say they paid bribes to revoke Falun Gong's tax-exempt status. But they unknowingly bribed an undercover officer posing as an IRS agent. Prosecutors say recorded phone calls show Chen and Feng discussing instructions from Chinese officials.

Information on a court appearance or lawyers who could speak on their behalf wasn't immediately available. Messages seeking comment were left with China’s embassy in Washington and Falun Gong.