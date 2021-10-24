2021 Readers' Choice: A note from the editor

Starting a new business is a kind of blood sport. Most new businesses fail in the first year.

So, if you survived that, congratulations, you’re doing something right.

But, it takes more than surviving for a business to mature and thrive and carry on for decades, like so many of the businesses in this section have. You have to take care of the people you serve. A good experience at a business can earn a customer for life.

So, a second congratulations to the businesses in this section for being named by customers and peers as the best at what you do. And, it means something when it’s the customers who do the picking. In a sense, they’ve been voting all along with their loyalty.

And, maybe a third congratulations for surviving the lingering pandemic, one of the hardest curveballs ever pitched to the business world. If you’re thriving still, that’s yet another sign you’re doing it right and customers appreciate it.