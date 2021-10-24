2021 Readers' Choice: A note from the editor

Starting a new business is a kind of blood sport. Most new businesses fail in the first year.
So, if you survived that, congratulations, you’re doing something right.
But, it takes more than surviving for a business to mature and thrive and carry on for decades, like so many of the businesses in this section have. You have to take care of the people you serve. A good experience at a business can earn a customer for life.
So, a second congratulations to the businesses in this section for being named by customers and peers as the best at what you do. And, it means something when it’s the customers who do the picking. In a sense, they’ve been voting all along with their loyalty.
And, maybe a third congratulations for surviving the lingering pandemic, one of the hardest curveballs ever pitched to the business world. If you’re thriving still, that’s yet another sign you’re doing it right and customers appreciate it.
Readers’ Choice is a celebration of community. No community succeeds without healthy commerce and good jobs. Communities flourish when businesses flourish. This year, the section is bigger than ever, with more categories and more businesses deserving recognition than ever. The Billings Gazette had more than 12,000 participants and more than 208,000 votes were cast during the Readers’ Choice campaign.
Among the businesses listed here, there’s a common theme when it comes to their secret of success – their employees. Happy employees are the greatest asset of any business. And, there was one word that cropped up over and over when good businesses described their staff – family. They treat employees like family.
So, thanks to all the businesses in our community. Thanks for the jobs, for offering the products we need, and the help in keeping on top of our complicated lives. And, thanks for treating us all like family.