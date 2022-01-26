 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ballantine - $226,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ballantine - $226,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ballantine - $226,000

Smalll town living just 20 minutes from downtown Billings. A charming 2 story home on a large lot with a fabulous floor plan including a cheerful sunroom right off the main entrance, and a large dining area leading into the expansive living room with built in shelving. Newer appliances in the spacious kitchen that adjoins a large separate laundry/mud room combo. The large main bath includes many upgrades and a tub/shower combo. A spacious powder room and 3 sunny bedrooms upstairs (one bedroom has the closet located in the hallway) So much new here including a water treatment system, furnace and more. Plenty of extra parking in addition to the oversized 2-car garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News